The Oasis is Wynwood’s newest hot spot. Here’s what to expect when you go

The Tower Bar is the centerpiece of The Oasis in Wynwood, now open.

Maybe it’s because we have barely left our homes for more than a year, except to sprint in and out of Publix and walk around the neighborhood pretending we’re exercising. But The Oasis really does seem like an oasis.

The Oasis is the new outdoor venue in Wynwood. What, you thought they’d open a great eating/drinking/music venue in Kendale Lakes? After a VIP party last weekend that included performances by Ludacris and Major Lazer, The Oasis is open for the rest of us, and judging from a small sample size — we left early because we are old AF — the venue could very well be the new heart of Wynwood.

In ancient times, weary hipsters seeking entertainment and vegan bowls under the stars looked to the Wynwood Yard. That particular event/food/live music venue died so that a condo might live, and a new version rose from the ashes in Doral. Unfortunately anyone living east of the Palmetto rejects the actual existence of Doral, so there was nowhere for them to go. Times, they were hard.

Enter The Oasis, with 35,000 square feet of outdoor courtyard, flanked by restaurants, a stage and the Tower Bar, a multicolored monolith that rises over the urban landscape and makes you forget you just spent an hour looking for parking and also that the BMW behind you with the “I AM MDC” sticker is definitely going to scratch your paint job when it pulls out.

The entrance to The Oasis, which plans to host weekend festivals, art installations, theater and stand-up acts and neighborhood events.

The vibe is relaxed and casual, with large fans circulating steamy Miami air and loud music in equal measure. The weekends are all about live performances — on Friday night, DJ Tiesto gets down to business, followed by Rauw Alejandro on Saturday. During the week expect DJs to spin hits from the likes of Dua Lipa and Justin Bieber. Don’t even try to slander that “Peaches” song, either. We will not stand for it.

You’ll see the occasional high heels, but this isn’t Brickell; the atmosphere is more casual. Friends hang out. Parents bring their kids. Kids dance to the music. The later it gets, the more the space fills up.

As for the food, there’s the restaurant Huacachina, which has outdoor seating, a full indoor bar and a private dining room. But the main attractions are the six shipping containers where you place an order (you leave a phone number, and they’ll text you when your food is ready). There is no wait service yet, though The Oasis is considering a way to let patrons order from their tables (which you just grab when you walk in). Order at the Tower Bar and don’t be surprised when you’re drinking out of plastic. We told you this wasn’t Brickell.

Fans keep the breeze going at The Oasis in Wynwood while diners enjoy dinner from one of six vendors set up in shipping containers.

We couldn’t get near Los Buenos, the taqueria that’s a sibling of Wynwood’s famous Coyo Taco, but it’s hard to go wrong with Buya Dumplings & Buns, Chikin (which serves, you know, chicken) or Mando (from the team behind Mandolin Aegean Bistro), which will deliver you a wonderful grilled kebab.

Another popular favorite is New York transplant Prince Street Pizza. You are practically obligated to try the spicy vodka pizza. But don’t sleep on Alidora, which serves Italian sandwiches including a very tasty cheesesteak and a specialty dish with creamy burrata, chopped soppressata (served to the side so you can just scoop cheese if you want, vegetarians) and crunchy toast for spreading it on. It’s work but worth it.

And if you’re wondering: Because it’s an outdoor venue, almost no one is wearing masks except the people inside the containers. If crowds make you nervous, definitely go early and during the week. And enjoy the Justin Bieber tunes.

Ludacris performs at a VIP party at The Oasis in Wynwood.

The Oasis

Address: 2319 N Miami Ave., Miami

Information: oasiswynwood.com or follow on Instagram @oasiswynwood