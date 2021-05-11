‘A-Rod is shocked that JLo has moved on’: Ex pictured on vacation with Ben Affleck

In this July 11, 2017, file photo, former baseball player Alex Rodriguez reports from the field during the MLB baseball All-Star Game in Miami. AP

What’s old is new again.

Many Hollywood watchers were surprised to see Jennifer Lopez recently hanging out with old flame Ben Affleck, but there’s one person who is probably the most taken aback by the current situation.

That would be Lopez’s former fiancé.

“A-Rod is shocked that JLo has moved on,” a source close to Lopez told E! News. “He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to JLo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him.”

But the “On the Floor” singer is busy, with work, family and friends (with possible Benefits). According to widespread media reports, JLo recently jetted off to spend some days with Ben Affleck in Montana, where the actor has a ski chalet. Lopez was pictured back in Los Angeles with her mom and two kids on Mother’s Day.

“She’s not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done,” the insider said.

Recycling is nice, right?

Lopez and Affleck met during filming of their 2002 bomb “Gigli.” While the movie tanked, their romance blossomed, culminating in a dramatic engagement, pink diamond ring and Affleck appearing in JLo’s video for “Jenny from the Block.”

Alas, the two were not meant to be. Soon after costarring in 2003’s “Jersey Girls,” the couple postponed the wedding and then eventually called the whole thing off the following year.

Lopez moved quickly back in those days too. Just months after splitting with from Affleck, Lopez shocked fans yet again with a surprise wedding to longtime pal Marc Anthony. Affleck was soon photographed with his “Daredevil” costar Jennifer Garner, whom he married in 2005.

The exes both went on to create families; Lopez had twins Max and Emme with Anthony whom she split with in 2011 and officially divorced in 2014. Affleck and Garner had three kids, Seraphina, Violet and Samuel; their marriage ended in 2018.

Lopez and Affleck apparently kept in touch from time to time throughout the years. They went on to date various other people, which has been well documented, and JLo almost wed boyfriend of four years Alex Rodriguez.

But back in February, TMZ reports that Affleck was the one to do more extensive reaching out, when Lopez was still engaged to the former MLB star. The Oscar winner reportedly began sending her cute, complimentary emails while she was in the Dominican Republic shooting “Shotgun Wedding,” an insider told the gossip outlet.

The following month, a bombshell dropped: Reports emerged that JLo and Rodriguez had split. The two, whose kids go to South Florida schools, denied the story, saying they were “working on their relationship.”

Pics soon emerged of the power duo, who got engaged in 2019 after two years of dating, looking cozy again (and promoting a brand of his and hers nutritional gummies). But then on April 15, the inevitable: The Joint Statement.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”