David Beckham’s youngest son Cruz is all grown up. See his birthday party in Miami

Remember how fun it was to turn 16? Cruz Beckham looks like he had all the feels Saturday night during a rocking birthday party at Komodo in Brickell.

As per various Instagram accounts the lad was surrounded by friends and fam including his famous parents David and Victoria Beckham, who have a luxe pad at Museum Tower nearby.

Also joining in the fun was salsa star and fellow 305-er Marc Anthony.

The group reportedly dined privately and adhered to CDC guidelines, social distancing away from the riffraff.

“Not many people saw them because of the table location, but a few guests dining in adjacent bird’s nest saw the birthday celebration and of course recognized the star-studded family,” the spy told The New York Post.

“Happy Birthday!! @cruzbeckham we all love u so much xxxx. We are so proud of the man you have turned into! So sweet and so kind x we love you x kisses,” wrote mom in a tribute.

Divine Delicacies Cakes was tagged in the post of the multi-tiered, graffiti-inspired creation.