Kim Kardashian celebrates in Miami as curfew is lifted, despite the pandemic raging on

Mom’s night out, pandemic style.

Kim Kardashian made her way from Los Angeles Friday night to celebrate the opening of the Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach – as well as her newly single status. The 40 year old mom of four partied with such 305 royalty as David and Victoria Beckham, Latin pop star Maluma, pal Foodgod, and Goodtime co-owner Pharrell Williams. Also seen in the crowd: actress Vanessa Hudgens, Chris Rock, Rick Ross, Future, Bad Bunny and Becky G.

It’s unclear why no one had masks on while indoors, not even silky, fashionable ones hanging about their chins.

According to Mayor of Miami Dade Daniella Cava, who was actually one of the few people masked up at the Goodtime party, we should all still be wearing them.

“The fundamentals in a sound COVID response have not changed, and that’s why it’s essential that we continue taking key actions we know are effective in fighting the spread: wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and sanitizing frequently,” reads Miami Dade County website’s udpated coronavirus policies. “As vaccination ramps up with expanded supply and eligibility, it’s critical that we stay vigilant and remain consistent in following these public health guidelines to get us safely through the final chapter of the pandemic.”

Perhaps the guests were are all vaccinated, but we have seen few selfies of the sort. And we have a feeling that in Kim’s case, at least, she would post something like that.

Maybe Kardashinan knew it was not cool to blow off the pandemic, even in its final stages. A glance of her timeline has not one static pic of the high-wattage bash, though her Stories showing her among a packed crowd later at LIV nightclub, which reopened after over a year the same night the curfew was lifted.

The SKIMS’ founder’s short lived Insta videos surrounded by so many bare faced partiers got a not so positive reaction from followers. Many slammed her for not engaging in responsible behavior and being a bad role model.

But Kardashian did indeed look right at home and happy with the well- and high-heeled crowd. A few weeks ago, Life & Style reported that the reality star was considering moving to South Florida as a single mom.

“She had the time of her life filming ‘Kourtney & Kim Take Miami’ there years ago and has always loved South Florida,” an insider told the media outlet back in February. “She’s checking out Miami real estate — and Miami men.”

A source recently told E! Online that the thrice married businesswoman’s plans are still up in the air in the wake of her split with Kanye West, and that she is still getting used to her “new norm.”