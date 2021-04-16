William Levy is pretty rich. Now we now just how much the heartthrob is worth

Actor William Levy

Since audiences first met him on the Telemundo reality shows “Isla de la tentación” and “Protagonistas de novela 2,” Cuban actor and model William Levy has not stopped working.

That is why it is not surprising that after almost 20 years of a successful career, the heartthrob has amassed a fortune that, according to the specialized publication Celebrity Net Worth, amounts to $18 million.

How did he do it? Working hard.

If we look at his résumé, we remember that after his 2002 debut in reality shows, the actor’s career continued to rise with his appearances in the telenovelas “Olvidarte jamás,” “Mi vida eres tú” and “Acorralada.” Along with these jobs, he added the feature film ”Retazos de vida” and the animated film “Planet 51,” where he provided the voice of Captain Charles “Chuck” Baker.

But without a doubt, one of the great milestones of the heartthrob’s career was his appearance in the music video for JLo’s song “I’m Into You” (2011), in which he got to be on camera with Jenny from the Block herself.

William, who has two children with his wife Mexican actress Elizabeth Gutiérrez, also participated in the VH1 reality show “Single Ladies” and in season 14 of the dance reality show “Dancing With The Stars.”

Aside from commercials for A&T, Crest and Pepsi, among other brands, the 40-year-old actor also participated in the films “The Single Moms Club” (2014); “Addicted” (2014), along with Sharon Leal; “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” (2016), with Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter, Shawn Roberts, Ruby Rose, Eoin Macken and Iain Glen; and “In the Arms of a Murderer” (2019).

He recently opened Okami, a luxury Japanese fusion restaurant in the Design District.

As for the television series, he joined the cast of the third and final season of “Star” (2018), where he worked with Queen Latifah and Benjamin Bratt.

But Levy doesn’t stop. After several years absent from telenovelas, he returns to star in a new version of “Café con aroma de mujer,” a love story filmed in Colombia, which will be broadcast by Telemundo starting on May 25, at 10 p.m.

The story, written by Fernando Gaitán (“Yo soy Betty, la fea”), revolves around Gaviota (Laura Londoño) and Sebastián (Levy), who will have to overcome the resistance of the Vallejo family, the loves of the past and the obstacles of belonging to different worlds and social classes.

Money doesn’t grow on trees. It seems that Levy’s formula is plain old hard work.