William Levy says he’s not broke and is opening a new restaurant in South Florida

William Levy denies rumors that he is strapped for cash.

Don’t worry about William Levy.

The telenovela heartthrob says he’s doing great, despite reports claiming otherwise.

According to People en Espanol, Levy is dealing with some financial issues.

The 38 year old Cuban native recently parted ways with Televisa and apparently, work offers aren’t exactly flowing in.

But the Miami resident denied he was having difficulties to “Suelta la Sopa” reporter Luis Borrego.

“He says he was the one to cut ties with Televisa,” Borrego explained on the gossip show. “He is continuing with his projects, which include producing movies and will be opening two restaurants in the near future.”

Level 29, Levy’s Mediterranean eatery, is set to open soon at Pembroke Gardens in Pembroke Pines, according to the mall’s website.

OK, all sounds good.

But “Suelta la Sopa” did produce papers showing that the TV star owes a ton of money to the IRS, to the tune of more than $200,000 in back taxes since 2017.

The IRS is no joke so we wish him well.

Levy, who has two kids with actress/beauty entrepreneur Elizabeth Gutierrez, seems to be taking all the rumors in stride.

On Instagram his bio cryptically reads: “I’m human. I’m not perfect. I try things. I make mistakes. I stumble. I fall. I’ll rise again. I’ll try again & I’m thankful 4 this opportunity called life.”