Two months after son’s accident, William Levy just gave an update on his condition

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: William Levy attends People en Español 6th Annual Festival to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month - Day 2 on October 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Festival People en Español) Getty Images for Festival People

Two months after his son’s frightening accident, William Levy gave an update to fans.

Monday’s Instagram post featured a repost of his son’s Instagram account; it’s a picture of Christopher, with the hashtag #champ, saying he misses him.

Levy is apparently in Colombia, where he recently bought a home as he shoots the telenovela “Mujer con aroma de cafe,” People en Español reported.

Christopher’s caption: “Go forward in life with a twinkle in your eye and a smile on your face. The precious thing we have in life, is life itself!! Thank you everyone for being aware of everything I’ve been through.. I appreciate your well wishes!!”

The 14-year-old’s current condition is unknown, but on Oct. 4, he was pinned under an electric golf cart after accidentally flipping it over a curb in Weston. Two other girls were ejected from the vehicle and treated at a local hospital.

According to a police report from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher, suffered severe injuries to both legs.

Mom Elizabeth Gutierrez wrote back in late November that their son, a baseball player who attends a private school in Plantation, was on the road to good health. She thanked his doctors and all the friends and fans who supported the family.

“My [boy] is much better than when we started but we continue with his recovery,” said the telenovela actress’ post. “If before I admired his strength, now I admire him more!! That mental strength combined with his faith in God has been the best remedy!!”