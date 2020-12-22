Miami Herald Logo
Two months after son’s accident, William Levy just gave an update on his condition

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: William Levy attends People en Español 6th Annual Festival to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month - Day 2 on October 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Festival People en Español)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: William Levy attends People en Español 6th Annual Festival to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month - Day 2 on October 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Festival People en Español) Jared Siskin Getty Images for Festival People

Two months after his son’s frightening accident, William Levy gave an update to fans.

Monday’s Instagram post featured a repost of his son’s Instagram account; it’s a picture of Christopher, with the hashtag #champ, saying he misses him.

Levy is apparently in Colombia, where he recently bought a home as he shoots the telenovela “Mujer con aroma de cafe,” People en Español reported.

Christopher’s caption: “Go forward in life with a twinkle in your eye and a smile on your face. The precious thing we have in life, is life itself!! Thank you everyone for being aware of everything I’ve been through.. I appreciate your well wishes!!”

The 14-year-old’s current condition is unknown, but on Oct. 4, he was pinned under an electric golf cart after accidentally flipping it over a curb in Weston. Two other girls were ejected from the vehicle and treated at a local hospital.

According to a police report from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher, suffered severe injuries to both legs.

Mom Elizabeth Gutierrez wrote back in late November that their son, a baseball player who attends a private school in Plantation, was on the road to good health. She thanked his doctors and all the friends and fans who supported the family.

“My [boy] is much better than when we started but we continue with his recovery,” said the telenovela actress’ post. “If before I admired his strength, now I admire him more!! That mental strength combined with his faith in God has been the best remedy!!”

