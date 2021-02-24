Sushi with chicharron? Find it at William Levy’s new Peruvian-Japanese spot in Miami

Okami in Miami’s Design District serves diners a seafood-centric Nikkei experience.

In Miami’s Design District, looking good is important.

And the food at the new Okami restaurant and lounge looks very good indeed.

Founded by Cuban American actor William Levy and Pedro Orihuela and now open in the Design District., Okami is all about serving up the Nikkei experience.

Blending Japanese techniques with Peruvian flavors is Chef Hajime Kasuga, a third-generation Japanese descendant who grew up in Peru. He has helmed restaurants in Jakarta and Miami, where he sought the best umami flavors.

Sushi, sashimi, nigiri and fresh seafood are at the heart of the menu. But the fare is anything but everyday. Example: unique rolls such as Acebichado Maki with fried shrimp, tuna, avocado, leche de tigre and chicharron — yes, chicharron.

There are ceviches and tiraditos, and other appetizers include Pulpo Anticuchero (octopus with potato crumbles, aji panca sauce and edamame puree) and a Roasted Beetroot Salad (pickled red beets, shiso leaf and ponzu sauce). Entreés include Asado De Tira, a wagyu short rib, soy teriyaki, topped with micro cress and Misoyaki Black Cod with puffed quinoa, hajikame and Japanese bayberry.

The restaurant — the name means “wolf” and “great spirit” in Japanese — is located next to Prada and includes a sushi bar, outdoor patio seating and a second story dining room and lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows and a private balcony that overlooks the courtyard. There are also curbside pickup and delivery options.

Sushi and sashimi play a large role in Okami’s menu.

Okami

Address: 156 NE 41st St., Miami

Hours: Noon-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; Noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday