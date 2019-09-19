Exes Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez are really crushing the coparenting thing

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez in 2017. Invision/AP

Marc Anthony was a serial dater for a while, there but it seems his current lady friend is a keeper.

The salsa superstar is apparently still with Italian model Raffaela Modugno, with whom he was first linked in 2017.

Paparazzi snapped Anthony walking hand in hand with Modugno at the school his kids with Jennifer Lopez attend.

Twins Emme and Max, 11, attend St. Stephen’s Episcopal Day School in Coconut Grove. “We exist to educate and inspire children to lead by example and become forces for good in the world,” reads its website.

JLo and her fiance Alex Rodriguez were also at the school to cheer on Emme at a track event, reports The Daily Mail.

Rodriguez’s two daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11 — with ex wife Cynthia Scurtis —coincidentally (or not), go there too.

Talk about one, big happy blended family.

Lopez said a few years ago that part of her role as a mom is to keep the split amicable.

“Marc and I are very good friends, we’re very supportive,” Lopez told The Huffington Post in 2014 after the divorce was finalized. “I feel it’s my responsibility as a mom when their dad is not there to let them know that their dad loves them very much because that’s the doubt that they have when he’s not around or they haven’t seen him. That’s my job to do that the same way it’s his job when he’s with them to say ‘Mommy is working and she loves you.’”

The two entertainers, who had been longtime friends, were married for seven years before the split.