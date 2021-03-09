COVID eased gridlock. But Miami is still one of the worst traffic cities in the U.S.

The COVID pandemic may have eased traffic in Miami — but the Magic City is still one of the worst spots in the country for gridlock, according to a new report.

Transportation analytics service INRIX has just published its 2020 Global Traffic Scorecard, which examines congestion and traffic trends in more than 1,000 cities and 50 countries.

Traffic changed a lot in 2020, due to quarantines and lock downs, job losses and a drop in commuting and increase in working from home. And yet Miami still ended up as one of the most congested urban areas in the country.

Despite the number of traffic delays dropping 57 percent in 2020, Miami ended up as no. 9 in the top 10 most congested urban areas, up from no. 12 in 2019. The most congested city was New York, followed by Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New Orleans and Houston, with Dallas being no. 10.

“COVID-19 has completely transformed when, where and how people move. Government restrictions and the continued spread of the virus led to shifts in travel behavior seemingly overnight,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Morning commutes in cities across the world went without delay as people reduced auto and transit travel to offices, schools, shopping centers and other public spaces.”

Miami drivers lost 35 hours on average to traffic delays in 2020, which cost them (us) $511 per drive. This sounds terrible until you consider how much worse it could have (and has) been. New York drivers lost 100 hours, while Philly drivers lost 94 and Chicago drivers lost 86 — despite the fact that those cities experienced a 28-40 percent drop in delays from 2019.

One of the largest decreases in congestion in the country was spotted in Washington, D.C., which was down 77 percent compared to last year.

The most congested highway in the United States was the Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago. No Miami highways made the top 10.

The most congested city in the world? Bogota, Colombia, followed by Bucharest, Romania. New York was no. 3, Moscow was 4 and Philadelphia was no. 5. Miami was the 60th most congested city in the world. Remember there are 59 places more hellish the next time you’re stuck on 836.