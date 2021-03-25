Another one: We hear Scott Disick is moving to Miami. But he’s not going to be alone

Scott Disick FilmMagic

And yet another quasi celebrity is putting down stakes in Miami.

Scott Disick is reportedly moving to the area, ET first reported.

A source tells the entertainment website that the single father of three, 37, will relocate temporarily to South Florida for a “change of scenery.”

We think Disick, a frequent visitor, will fit in just fine. He likes fast cars, private jets, the beach and celebrity scene.

And the budding entrepreneur won’t be lonely. Disick can hang out with Kardashian bestie Jonathan Cheban, who calls South Florida home and legally changed his name to Foodgod last year.

Does that mean his ex partner Kourtney Kardashian is next to relocate? Because we heard Kim, post divorce, is eyeing the area, too.

Now that “Keeping up with Kardashians” is kaput, perhaps the fam will start shooting a spinoff down south.

Who knows? Who cares? Probably real estate agents.

Other people who may care: Hollywood couple Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, whose daughter Amelia, 19, is dating Disick. ET adds the reality rebel nicknamed The Lord will be bringing his latest squeeze with him.

Did we mention she was 19? Oh yeah, we did.