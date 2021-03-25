Miami Herald Logo
Another one: We hear Scott Disick is moving to Miami. But he’s not going to be alone

And yet another quasi celebrity is putting down stakes in Miami.

Scott Disick is reportedly moving to the area, ET first reported.

A source tells the entertainment website that the single father of three, 37, will relocate temporarily to South Florida for a “change of scenery.”

We think Disick, a frequent visitor, will fit in just fine. He likes fast cars, private jets, the beach and celebrity scene.

And the budding entrepreneur won’t be lonely. Disick can hang out with Kardashian bestie Jonathan Cheban, who calls South Florida home and legally changed his name to Foodgod last year.

Does that mean his ex partner Kourtney Kardashian is next to relocate? Because we heard Kim, post divorce, is eyeing the area, too.

Now that “Keeping up with Kardashians” is kaput, perhaps the fam will start shooting a spinoff down south.

Who knows? Who cares? Probably real estate agents.

Other people who may care: Hollywood couple Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, whose daughter Amelia, 19, is dating Disick. ET adds the reality rebel nicknamed The Lord will be bringing his latest squeeze with him.

Did we mention she was 19? Oh yeah, we did.

Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
