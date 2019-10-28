A judge in South Florida really let Jonathan Cheban legally change his name to Foodgod

Don’t. Just don’t call Jonathan Cheban by his birth name anymore.

Kim Kardashian’s BFF is officially Foodgod.

The first name is not Food and the last name is not God.

The whole name is Foodgod.

That’s it.

Please don’t call him Jon. He likely won’t even turn his head in your direction anymore if you do.

Because that is no longer his name.

The self-proclaimed culinary expert, who favors his portions on the extra large side, was pictured walking out of a Broward County courthouse victoriously in Fort Lauderdale last week.

He is legal and legit.

Judge Peter Hoden signed off on the name change for the 45-year-old “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star and Instagram food influencer on Oct. 23. according to Broward County court records.

It will be interesting to see how he will be credited in the future on the longtime E! reality show.