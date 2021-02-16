Scott Disick spent the weekend in Miami with 19-year-old gal pal — and a green Lambo

Television personality Scott Disick FilmMagic

Scott Disick’s love life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.

And many folks would say that’s not such a bad thing.

Last time we checked Kourtney Kardashian’s ex was happily involved with Sofia Richie, Lionel Richie’s 22-year-old daughter.

But that was like two quarantines ago.

These days, the father of three is squiring another famous Hollywood daughter, Amelia Hamlin, 19.

On Saturday night, Disick, 37, took the relationship public by posting two Instagram Stories from a romantic dinner at South Beach hotspot du jour Carbone, one of many NYC recent transplants.

In paparazzi snaps, you can see the couple did more than eat $80 pasta. Disick, who just dyed his hair platinum blond for absolutely no reason whatsoever, and his celeb galpal, rode around town in a sweet, green rented Lamborghini.

On his post, Disick is riding behind the wheel, with the caption, “Livin la vida Lambo.”

Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, matched the fancy car with a bright green neon bandage dress. The Instagram model also posed out on a balcony overlooking the ocean in a bikini.

These two could fit in to the 305 lifestyle so well.

In all seriousness, it’s good to see Lord Disick back in the Magic City, spending his hard earned Kardashian coin. Last time we saw the reality star was prepandemic, when he and Richie were checking out the sleek machines at the Miami Yacht Show in February 2019. Are private jets, next, Scott?