Want to rock Maluma’s pink ‘Papi’ mohawk? This Miami barber is your man

Everyone’s doing it: going pink.

We’re talking about the boys of Miami.

And they’re going to one stylist to get the job done,

Maluma’s probably the most famous person the rock the bright mohawk ‘do.

Visitor du jour Scott Disick got his mane worked over, so did Papi Steak restaurateur David Einhorn.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the mane models all posed on the barber’s page with the caption, “The Papi Cut challenge.”

We’re glad to see these guys pulling off such a feminine color and it’s kind of brightening our otherwise dark days.

Want to emulate these bravely metrosexual men? Luis Andres Rivera, better known as “El Bori Barber” is your go-to.

“I’m proud to offer my customers a wide range of hairstyles, treatments, looks and helpful products that reflect their individuality and personal taste,” he says on his website.

Rivera told Miami.com Maluma asked him for the cut called “El Siete” because it was a big deal in Colombia, his home. The reggaeton star wanted his hair to look special for the Premio lo Nuestro awards last month.

“He asked me for this particular thing, it’s like a street cut that’s big in Medellin,” said Rivera. “Then I started getting DMs from other people wanting it.”

Rivera just changed Maluma’s color to white for his virtual interview with Ellen Degeneres on Thursday.

“He’s a trendsetter,” said Rivera.

Your move, David Beckham

EL BORI BARBER

Where: 1762 W Flagler St., Miami

Info: info@elboribarber.com; 305-587-5394.

Prices: The Papi (depending on length) starts at $300.