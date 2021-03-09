‘Jewel box’ home in Miami Beach that once belonged to Billy Joel sells for $5 million

Billy Joel

Insert fire emoji: North Bay Road in Miami Beach just keeps getting hotter.

Another home just got snapped up, The Real Deal reports.

A small(ish) Spanish style villa that once belonged to Billy Joel recently sold for $5 million. The buyer? Developer Todd Michael Glaser. who plans to do some nice things with the place.

Joel hadn’t actually stayed there since 2006; the New Yorker bought the 2,000-square-footer in 2005 for $3.3 million, but flipped it a year later for a tidy profit, at $3.6 million, to Canadian businessman Ron Schmeichel. It has since changed hands.

Glaser told the media outlet he plans to invest more than $1 million to give the three-bedroom, three bath treasure a makeover and then resell it yet again.

“It’s a tiny, little house but we’re going to make it a jewel box,” Glaser said.

The property’s neighbors include a bunch of famous faces. Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are just down the street. Other Miami Beach lovers include Tom Brady and Gisele; Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner (who are building a mansion in Indian Creek Village while staying in a Surfside rental); and Kushner’s brother Josh, with his pregnant supermodel wife, Karlie Kloss, who is due any day.

Now, it’s a party. We can only imagine who will snap up this adorable pied-a-terre.

The house is described on Zillow as offering “complete privacy and exclusivity... surrounded by lush landscaping fit for its former celebrity owners.”

Bonus: a dock accommodating a yacht up to 60 feet long.

Joel used to own homes elsewhere in South Florida — a mansion on La Gorce Island as well as a spread in Palm Beach. The iconic crooner currently has a horse ranch up in Wellington.