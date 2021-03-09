Miami Herald Logo
miami-com Logo

News

‘Jewel box’ home in Miami Beach that once belonged to Billy Joel sells for $5 million

Billy Joel
Billy Joel Associated Press File

Insert fire emoji: North Bay Road in Miami Beach just keeps getting hotter.

Another home just got snapped up, The Real Deal reports.

A small(ish) Spanish style villa that once belonged to Billy Joel recently sold for $5 million. The buyer? Developer Todd Michael Glaser. who plans to do some nice things with the place.

Joel hadn’t actually stayed there since 2006; the New Yorker bought the 2,000-square-footer in 2005 for $3.3 million, but flipped it a year later for a tidy profit, at $3.6 million, to Canadian businessman Ron Schmeichel. It has since changed hands.

Glaser told the media outlet he plans to invest more than $1 million to give the three-bedroom, three bath treasure a makeover and then resell it yet again.

“It’s a tiny, little house but we’re going to make it a jewel box,” Glaser said.

The property’s neighbors include a bunch of famous faces. Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are just down the street. Other Miami Beach lovers include Tom Brady and Gisele; Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner (who are building a mansion in Indian Creek Village while staying in a Surfside rental); and Kushner’s brother Josh, with his pregnant supermodel wife, Karlie Kloss, who is due any day.

Now, it’s a party. We can only imagine who will snap up this adorable pied-a-terre.

The house is described on Zillow as offering “complete privacy and exclusivity... surrounded by lush landscaping fit for its former celebrity owners.”

Bonus: a dock accommodating a yacht up to 60 feet long.

Joel used to own homes elsewhere in South Florida — a mansion on La Gorce Island as well as a spread in Palm Beach. The iconic crooner currently has a horse ranch up in Wellington.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service