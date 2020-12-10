More Kushners are coming, Miami: Jared and Ivanka already have family moving to town

Want more Kushners, Miami? You got ‘em.

Soon after news broke that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were putting down stakes on Indian Creek Island, we hear some close relatives are moving down south, too.

Jared’s younger brother, Joshua Kushner, and his wife, supermodel Karlie Kloss, plunked down $23.5 million on an eight-bedroom mega mansion themselves, Page Six reports.

The couple are moving into local hotelier Keith Menin’s old digs on North Bay Road, a mere 15 minute or so drive away, depending on 305 traffic.

Miami.com newsletter Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The spread, built in 2009, includes a wine cellar, gym, dock and pool; the furniture was reportedly included as well.

The Kushners, who wed in 2018, are expecting their first child, so there should be plenty of room for junior and a bigger brood if they so desire.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

When the in-laws come over, we have to wonder if they’ll discuss politics: Kloss, who struts for Victoria’s Secret among other fashion brands, and Josh, a Harvard grad who runs a tech investment company, are famously staunch Democrats.