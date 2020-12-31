Miami Herald Logo
More supermodels: Here’s the latest power couple to snatch up property in Miami Beach

The supermodels are coming.

After news broke that Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner bought on North Bay Road, we hear they’ll have famous neighbors.

And we’re not talking about Phil Collins’ ex, Orianne Cevey.

Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber bought a waterfront house for $9.625 million on Wednesday, according to an anonymous source. Page Six first reported the deal.

The media outlet reports that the power couple, who call California home, bought a waterfront multimillion-dollar mansion that wasn’t even on the market.

Thanks to high-flyers like Crawford and Gerber, the luxury single-family home market rebounded after it suffered in the spring due to the pandemic. Now, Realtors with high-rise, multimillion-dollar listings are trying to lure buyers craving space and privacy with luxury vehicles, including Lamborghinis.

Gerber has ties to the area: The nightlife entrepreneur used to own Whiskey Blue at the W Fort Lauderdale and The Whiskey in Miami Beach.

These days, the 58-year-old doesn’t really need to work: In 2017, the native New Yorker and actor George Clooney sold their Casamigos tequila to Diageo for $1 billion.

Gerber and Crawford, 54, can laze away the days with other famous couples like Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady, who recently bought on nearby Indian Creek Island, aka the “Billionaire’s Bunker.”

Oh and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner also bought there, too. But Ivanka is not a supermodel like Kloss, Crawford and Bundchen, so she may feel a little left out. Perhaps a political discussion?

Oh, to be a fly on a palm tree over there.

