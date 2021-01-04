Miami Herald Logo
After months of ‘armed occupation,’ Phil Collins’ ex is leaving his Miami Beach mansion

It appears we have a truce.

The so called siege of Phil Collins’ Miami Beach mansion is no more, The Real Deal first reported.

The famed rocker’s ex wife and her new husband will move out of the $40 million North Bay Island home into a new place in Fort Lauderdale.

Orianne Cevey, 46, and Thomas Bates, 31, have downscaled, paying just $5.5 million in December for the six-bedroom, seven- and one-half bathroom waterfront spread. The 8,017-square-foot, 2-story house was built in 2004.

Cevey, who divorced Collins back in 2008 then reunited with him in 2016, can continue her lavish lifestyle with the help of a pool, theater, dock and other amenities.

According to court documents, the Swiss native — who shares two kids with Collins — has until Jan. 21 to vacate the premises.

Collins, who is still abroad prepping for a tour with his old band, Genesis, will now try to sell his place; realtors will be allowed to show it once the lovebirds are out, a lawyer told the Miami Herald at the height of their issues.

A source told The Daily Mail that the move could take place in a matter of “weeks.”

Cevey had previously blocked anyone from entering the home and placed tape over the security cameras as their battle over the home they once shared as a couple raged. According to Collins, Cevey had engaged in an “armed occupation” of the Miami Beach mansion, refusing any of his agents to enter and refusing to vacate the property, which Collins owns.

The music legend, 69, isn’t totally free of Cevey, however. She is suing the “You Can’t Hurry Love” singer for $20 million. That’s half the value of the home, due to an “oral agreement” she said they decided on when they moved in together in 2016.

Nope. We don’t worry about Cevey, who has another house in Las Vegas, where she and Bates married in a quickie wedding over the summer while she was still technically living with Collins.

