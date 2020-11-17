Meghan King just tested positive for COVID. Her ex thinks she caught it in Miami.

Meghan King was having the time of her life in South Florida, until she wasn’t.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star posted snaps on her Instagram last week of her recent sunny vacay, visiting such hot spots as Faena Miami Beach Hotel. King and some pals posed in front of the famed Juan Gatti mural in the lobby.

“I love feeding my wanderlust,” wrote the reality star of her “girls getaway.”

The 36-year-old mother of three also posed in front of the bay, appearing to be at Joia day club on Watson Island.

“Miami is really putting the wind in my sails. Probably just need to go ahead and move here, folks,” wrote King.

But 2020 reality soon stepped in, she explained to her 1 million followers: She tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have been safe while traveling but I had an exchange on Tuesday where I did not protect myself and this is when I had to have been infected,” King wrote in her story. “I have contacted everyone and will isolate for 10 days minimum per CDC guidelines.”

Miami-Dade’s recent surge puts the county currently over 200,000 cases. The state of Florida has the third-highest rates of any state in the country, after Texas and California, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The former model says she got tested due to feeling lethargic after the excursion, but no fever. Her symptoms include “extreme exhaustion, sneezing, a mild cough, and diarrhea.” On Sunday, she lost her sense of smell.

King’s estranged husband Jim Edmonds’ spokesman Steve Honig told TMZ that he believes his ex caught the virus while partying it up in Miami and accused her of not social distancing nor wearing a face mask consistently.

King is currently in quarantine at home in California. TMZ says her kids are safe and healthy, staying with her folks.