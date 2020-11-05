‘I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this’: Andy Cohen hints at more Miami housewives

From left: Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen, Cristy Rice, Lea Black, Adriana de Moura from season 1 of “Real Housewives of Miami”

Could a season 4 of “Real Housewives of Miami” be on the way?

Gird your loins, South Florida.

The RH franchise’s creator, Andy Cohen, wants a reboot, stat.

Since all we do is sit on the couch anyway, we are here for any and all entertainment, especially in our own backyard.

On Thursday’s “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast, Cohen dished that he’s been lobbying for a revival.

“I have really been trying to get Peacock to pick up Miami,” the 52-year-old media mogul said of NBCUniversal’s new streaming service. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this. I don’t know where we are with that. I have to say the fans of Miami are still very vocal, and so I’ve been an advocate for Peacock bringing back Miami.”

We are not sure which cast members would join the locally shot show that ended in 2013. But most of the original players are literally on the scene, except Joanna Krupa who is married out in Los Angeles, and just had a baby.

Original “RHOM” star Larsa Pippen could take Krupa’s place, though. The Kardashian family friend recently moved back to South Florida, as the divorcee has made very clear on Instagram.

Handbag designer Lea Black is doing her thing with her own podcast; Marysol Patton is living her best life and still friendly with Alexia Echevarria and Lisa Hochstein. Other former cast members such as fitness buff Cristy Rice, dentist Karent Sierra and model Adriana de Moura still live in South Florida as well.

Cohen’s personal fave, Marysol’s mother, Elsa Patton, sadly passed away after a long illness last year, and the Bravo host thinks the bon vivant’s lack of appearances in Season 3 hurt ratings.

“I think Miami as it was on Bravo really suffered from Mama Elsa not being around in season 3,” Cohen said. “She was very sick. I think she was a more important part of that show than people realized. The problem with the third season was that the ratings were declining as it went on and they went down for the reunion, which is usually the opposite of what happens. I think that went into the decision to not pick it up.”

We are counting on you, Larsa.