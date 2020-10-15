Tiffany Trump watch in Miami: President’s daughter keeps the party going at the beach

Tiffany Trump is continuing her birthday celebrations in Miami that have now coincided with her famous father’s visit.

The birthday girl, who started the partying Monday night at Komodo, turned 27 on Tuesday and rang in another journey around the sun at other local hot spots like Papi Steak and Kiki on the River.

Dad, that would be President Donald J. Trump, was in the Sunshine State, among other states, staying, um, busy.

On Thursday, No. 45 is officially back in Miami-Dade County, participating in a town hall on NBC from the Perez Art Museum Miami downtown at 8 p.m. while Democratic nominee Joe Biden conducts his own thang in Philly on ABC.

Will Tiff and The Donald meet up? Will he get her a seat at PAMM? Will she wear a mask?

So many questions.

What we do know, thanks to paparazzi staking out the woman’s every move, the law-school grad was doing what 20-somethings do here: Hanging at the beach with a bunch of friends.

One picture posted by The Daily Mail shows Trump carrying a shopping bag from Kith, with a cap from the Setai, which came in No. 1 on the Greater Miami Beach Resort Hotel list in Travel + Leisure’s highly regarded 2019 World’s Best Awards.

Yep, Tiff opted out of staying at her real estate mogul father’s properties in Doral and Sunny Isles.

We are kind of, sort of sure POTUS would have hooked you up with that friends and family discount.

Dad? Dad?!