This hotel is the best in Miami Beach for the second year in a row, according to survey

The Courtyard at The Setai, Miami Beach Handout

An oldie but a goodie.

A seriously good goodie.

The Setai, Miami Beach came in No. 1 yet again on the Greater Miami Beach Resort Hotel list in Travel + Leisure’s highly regarded 2019 World’s Best Awards.

This is the second year in a row that the 15-year-old luxury property, at 2001 Collins Avenue, has taken home top honors in the region.

The magazine’s “World’s Best” list showcases the best hotels and resorts around the world. Information was gathered by actual Travel + Leisure readers who shared their favorite cities, hotels, resorts, spas, restaurants and experiences around the globe.





Respondents gushed about the 136-room property’s “cocoon-like spa, Asian-inspired restaurants, and sumptuous rooms,” as well as its “outstanding” and “exceptional” service.

In explaining The Setai’s top ranking, the magazine talked up the oceanside hotel’s “glistening glass façade, opulent art-filled interiors, and tranquil central courtyard, done up with palm trees, towering pergolas, and serene infinity pools.”





Can we just move in to the Setai’s Penthouse? Handout

Maybe that’s why celebrities and VIPs stay there all the time (Kim Kardashian memorably suffered a wardrobe malfunction in a ridiculously tight lime green dress last summer while in town).

The hotel’s general manager Alex Furrer is duly proud of the props.





“The Setai is an intimate oasis in the heart of the bustling city, yet still accessible to all that South Beach has to offer,” he said. “To be ranked number one in the competitive and discerning luxury travel market in Miami by the readers of one of the most reputable travel magazines around the globe is a crowning achievement for us.”

Who else ranked high in T+L’s 2019 World’s Best Awards?





The Betsy, also in South Beach, came in at No. 2, and Acqualina Resort & Spa at No. 3.

For the entire list, go to www.travelandleisure.com/worldsbest, or pick upthe the August issue of the magazine.