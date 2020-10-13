While her father campaigns, Tiffany Trump celebrates her 27th birthday all over Miami

You only turn 27 once, and there are few better places than to celebrate than in right here in Miami.

Now that Gov. Ron DeSantis made the move to open Florida it’s back to pretty much business as usual out there.

Birthday girl Tiffany Trump chose a few spots to ring in the occasion.

First stop: Upscale chophouse Papi Steak was her destination on Monday, the day before her actual bday.

Co-owner David Einhorn, aka Papi, posed alongside President Donald Trump’s daughter (whose mom is POTUS’ second wife Marla Maples) with the caption, “Happy birthday, princess. Have the best day ever.”

A three-layer cake, festooned with pictures of Trump (one with her dad), is next to them on the table. Neither was wearing a mask.

The Daily Mail reports the Georgetown law grad arrived with boyfriend, Lebanese businessman Michael Boulos.

No sign of the resto’s other owner, David Grutman. Tiffany visited his Komodo the night prior, the restaurant confirmed to the Miami Herald.

Restaurants in Miami-Dade County fully reopened Sept. 24 after a months-long lockdown due to COVID. They can keep receiving guests until midnight thanks to Mayor Carlos Gimenez lifting even more restrictions on the public, including moving the nightly curfew from 11 p.m. to midnight.

That’s why Tiffany was then able to mosey on over across the causeway to Kiki on the River, to keep the party going with champagne, American flags and sparklers, according to the riverside spot’s Insta stories.

“[Tiffany] was in great spirits as the life of the party while sipping Dom Perignon and posing for pictures with friends,” an insider told Page Six of the latter part of the evening.

Sounds like quite a bit going on for a Monday night amid a pandemic.

It’s unclear if the 45th president will be spending time with his fourth child on the actual day of her birth, today. He’s currently a little busy on the campaign trail in Florida, after being hospitalized with coronavirus, but he is set to be in town later this week.