Trump finally returns to his Doral resort, has most of it to himself. A peek inside.

After holding a rally in Orlando, President Donald J. Trump arrived via Air Force One at the Miami International Airport where he was greeted by supporters on June 18, 2019.

The president was arriving for the first time Tuesday night, which is why a worker at Trump National Doral was running a gas-powered leaf blower outside the lobby at 11 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s motorcade rushed past the freshly tidied driveway 45 minutes later, marking a milestone for the 800-acre property. It was the first time the owner had visited his own Doral resort since becoming president of the United States.

Six hotel guests waited in the hotel’s roped-off lobby in hopes of greeting Trump, whose resort company bought the Doral out of bankruptcy for $150 million in 2012.

“If I see him I am going to yell, ‘Four more years,’ ” said John Tarabocchia, who arrived early Tuesday from New Jersey with his wife and two teenage children for a Miami vacation.

U.S President Donald J. Trump holds a Cuban flag while sharing with supporters as he arrives with First Lady Melania Trump to Miami International after launching his 2020 reelection campaign in Orlando, Florida. Mr. Trump will stay overnight for a fundraiser on Wednesday at Trump Doral Resort. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

The president’s overnight stay ahead of a $250,000-a-plate fundraiser at the resort on Wednesday ended the Trump Doral’s status as an oddity in the overlapping realms of the president’s travels and vast resort holdings. Critics chide Trump’s frequent visits to golf resorts he owns elsewhere in Florida and in New Jersey, but the Trump Doral hadn’t landed on his presidential itineraries until his 29th month in office.

Trump’s time in the White House coincided with the Doral resort’s losing ground to Miami competitors, according to reports the hotel filed with the county tax office, and a Trump Organization consultant blamed issues with the brand. Trump’s visit came on a particularly slow Tuesday at the Doral.

The BLT Prime restaurant had five tables filled as the sun set, and two people at a bar large enough for 30. A housekeeping manager said the occupancy rate was just 23 percent, a figure confirmed by a senior executive at Trump Doral, who blamed Miami’s slow summer season.

The president’s 2018 financial disclosure said the Doral generated $76 million in income for him last year, and it has consistently been a top performer on the annual reports.

When he was just a famous real estate mogul and television star, Trump was a frequent visitor to his Doral property. His persona loomed over the hotel decor, and the lobby was peppered with framed photos of him and his appearances on magazine covers (including a bogus Time cover).

President Donald Trump reported $76 million in income from his Trump National Doral resort in 2018, up slightly from $75 million in 2017. EMILY MICHOT Miami Herald

His return as a polarizing president finds a lobby stripped of the framed Trump photos, save for one old marketing display of his run as star of the hit “Apprentice” show. Black-and-white portraits of Sam Snead, Bobby Jones, Arnold Palmer and other golfing icons are the only celebrities guests see on the walls now.

But the Trump name dominates, from the bathrobes in the rooms to the charger sticks sold in the ground-floor gift shop. His visit brought the presidential bustle to match the souvenirs.

Secret Service occupied the resort in the afternoon ahead of Trump’s visit. A reporter riding the hotel shuttle from the Bobby Jones villa to the Trump Doral clubhouse was ordered out of the vehicle to let a bomb-sniffing dog check for sabotage.

There was former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski heading for the lobby, followed by White House adviser Stephen Miller. A uniformed military aide interrupted a White House aide’s post-midnight cocktail at the nearly empty bar to note: “If you need secure comms, we have secure comms on the same floor as the president.”

Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-lawn and White House aide, walked into BLT for the breakfast buffet shortly after 8 a.m., Wednesday, dressed in a T-shirt and gym shorts. Fox News played on the restaurant’s lone television, airing clips of the president’s 2020 re-election kickoff speech from the night before in Orlando.

The Tarabocchias are Trump supporters and booked a stay at Trump’s hotel in Washington, D.C., when they were visiting colleges there.

Staying in the president’s Miami property for his first presidential visit was a coincidence, and the family said their good fortune slowly became obvious by observing an overly fastidious staff throughout the day. “They were polishing the floors for him,” said Ian, 17.

Late Tuesday night, the Tarabocchias had to empty their pockets for a pat down ahead of Trump’s arrival. It wasn’t needed.

Trump did not head for the lobby of his resort, where hotel workers had aligned the floor mats and expunged stray leaves from mulch ahead of his caravan’s arrival. That left the Tarabocchias and two other guests hoping for a presidential encounter at breakfast.

“I would tell the president we love him,” Christine Deckert, on vacation with husband Franc and white Maltese, Baby, from their adopted home in Port St. Lucie. “I would tell him we love him, and we’re French.”