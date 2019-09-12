Is City Girls rapper JT finally getting out of jail? Yung Miami says she will be out in a month

City Girls

Is a reunion finally in the cards for the City Girls?

JT may be seeing the outside sooner rather than later.

In an interview Wednesday with Hot 97 persoanlity Ebro Darden, Yung Miami all but confirmed the good news.

“JT coming home in a month. She gotta come home. We gotta record,” said the pregnant singer.

The plan is apparently for the ladies to work on a new album, to drop sometime next year, right around Spring Break, said the Miami hip hopper.

In June, the duo’s manager Pierre “Pee” Thomas told radio personality Supa Cindy during an interview at the BET Awards that JT’s release was imminent.

In her Hot 97 interview, Yung added that her baby was due Oct. 17.

“I’ve got the glow,” she joked. “I feel like I’ve been pregnant for a year.”

Yung did not comment about the August incident when she barely missed being hit by gunfire outside Circle House Studios while sitting in her car. The police are still investigating.

JT, aka Jatavia Johnson, headed to prison June 25, 2018, after being convicted of felony identity theft charges. Her original release was set for March 2020.