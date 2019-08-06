Pregnant rapper Yung Miami shot at, cops say, after being threatened by Kodak Black

Yung Miami Miami

Less than a week after rapper Kodak Black recorded a freestyle screed from his Miami jail cell about punching his pregnant ex-girlfriend in the stomach, the young woman managed to safely escape a fuselage of gunfire, according to police and a video she released on social media.

Female rapper Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee was seated in her Mercedes Benz SUV at a North Miami-Dade music studio when the gunfire erupted. On a video posted on her Instagram page, Brownlee said she ran for cover when the shots rang out.

“I don’t know where they came from,” she can be heard saying on the video.

The shooting happened late Monday night as Brownlee, who is part of a rap duo know as the City Girls, was leaving Circle House Studios at 13700 NW First Ave. She was not injured.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Lee Cowart said officers responding to shots fired in the Intracoastal District early Tuesday morning found Brownlee’s car damaged by gunfire.

“It appeared the vehicle had been shot consistent with projectiles,” Cowart said. “There were no injuries.”

In late July, controversial rapper Kodak Black — who has been jailed in Miami since May after federal prosecutors said the rapper lied twice on forms to purchase guns — recorded a song from jail in which he refers to Yung Miami being pregnant with another rapper’s child - after he gave her a ring.

The rap was released on social media sites, according to the website HipHopDX. Law enforcement has not connected the shooting incident to Kodak Black’s rap.

“I bought Yung Miami a ring, she bought an 808 baby. When I see her, I’ma hit that b*tch in her stomach,” Black rapped.

Black was referring to 808 Mafia rapper Southside, who is believed to be the father of Yung Miami’s baby. Southside responded in kind, telling Black to worry more about getting out of jail.