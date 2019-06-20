Yung Miami

Yung Miami is not just pregnant. She’s owning it.

In other words, the City Girls rapper is not letting her baby bump hold her back. PERIOD.

Gossip website The Shade Room posted video of a performance in Atlanta over the weekend in which Yung literally twerks all over the stage.

She struts, bumps and grinds, her Fendi bike shorts showing off a good sized belly (she looks to be about six months along).

The caption: “#YungMiami out here ACTIN’ UP!!Looks like it’s gonna be a #CityGirl summer after all!”

Commenters weighed in, most astonished at her feisty moves while carrying a fetus .

“Damn. I couldn’t even make my bed when I was pregnant,” wrote one.

“That baby in there holding on to that umbilical cord for dear life, like a mechanical bull,” joked another.

“Baby bump & booty bump,” posted someone who added a laughing emoji.

There were also the share of haters, who were embarrassed by her sexy act.

“I’m definitely not looking up to her at all,” complained a troll. “There’s a certain way a young lady should act and that is not it. I don’t believe doing all that gyrating in front of an audience while pregnant is classy nor cute.”





The entertainer — born Caresha Brownlee — announced she was expecting last week. The baby, whose father is boyfriend Southside, does not appear to be planned.





“I’ve been going back and forth to share this moment with my fans. But on my terms,” she captioned her post, which includes a trailer for the hip hop duo’s upcoming documentary “Point Blank Period.”





In the clip Brownlee (who also has a son with ex Jai Wiggins) is telling her manager Pierre “Pee” Thomas” tearfully via phone that she is in a family way, despite having to hold down the fort while her City Girls partner JT is in jail for credit card fraud.

The Insta ends on a positive note: “Pregnancy is a beautiful thing and life changing, so I cannot wait to see what the future has in store for the City Girls!”





Yung Miami continues her summer tour solo. Well, with child.

And for all you wondering, her unborn child (we hear it’s a girl), should be fine.

Doctors say exercise can benefit your health during a normal pregnancy.