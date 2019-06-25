Is City Girls rapper JT going to be released from jail soon? Her manager says yes.

City Girls

Hallelujah! The day is near. Or so we hear.

The City Girls’ JT is about to see what fame is all about on the outside, if you believe her manager.

The rapper, aka one-half of the Miami based hip-hop duo, is finally getting out of jail, her manager Pierre “Pee” Thomas told Supa Cindy from 99 Jamz radio on Monday at the BET Awards. He added that the entertainer will be released “within the next 90 days.”

The femcee duo released their debut album “Girl Code” in November 2018 and have been riding high ever since ⁠— well, Yung Miami has, because she is, um, not behind bars.

If this news is true, Yung Miami (born Caresha Brownlee) is definitely relieved, since she’s been having to hold the whole act down by herself, plus she’s about to have a baby with rapper Southside in a few months.

The incarcerated half of the duo, whose birth name is Jatavia Johnson, turned herself in last summer at Miami’s Federal Detention Center on charges of credit card fraud. In May, she was denied early release from a Tallahassee facility.

According to court records obtained by the Miami Herald, her release date remains the same: March 21, 2020.