This study says that Miami is one of the most Instaworthy wedding spots in the world

Want to have the best Instagram wedding? Then maybe you should schedule your big day in Miami.

The British website Flowercard has taken a deep dive into hashtags at the most Instagrammed wedding destinations in the world - and their crack analysts have discovered Miami is in the top three most ‘grammed destinations..

We repeat: In the world.

We’re not sure this is the most scientific study on the planet, but as with all things that involve Miami we will accept it unconditionally as reality. Is Miami really a more Instagrammed wedding destination than Paris? Clearly.

The top destination for those reveling in their nuptials on social media was Bali in Indonesia with a whopping 1,570,192 wedding-related posts. We get it. Burdened with waterfalls, lush greenery, clifftop villas and generally spectacular scenery, Bali is pretty photogenic.

No. 2 was Miami nemesis New York City, with 750,000 posts. Miami had 601,302.

The rest of the top 10 list is: Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Arizona, San Francisco, Tuscany, Paris and Santorini. Yes, Miami also beat Tuscany and Santorini.

The study doesn’t say which Miami locations show up the most in these wedding-related Instagram posts, so we can only speculate. But we can’t forget that Kendall is practically the Paris of the southeastern United States, and so we draw our own conclusions.