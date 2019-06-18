Kendall is almost exactly like Paris. Here’s how we know.

Kendall is the Paris of Miami? Oui oui, says Kendall Man. Miami herald archives

Kendall is the Paris of Miami.

Yes, you read that right.

That the City of Lights and the City of Strip Malls share a soul is obvious to anyone who witnessed the magnificent spire of Notre Dame (RIP) or the majestic clock tower above the Sergio’s at London Square. Oui! Si! These two cities are so alike it’s astonishing, despite the fact one is a city and one is actually a census-designated place.

But the thing about Kendall is that it is a sublime census-designated place. It’s full of romance, history and traffic — just like Paris. OK, maybe just the traffic. But there are so many similarities. Here are just a few of them.

Kendall is for lovers, too

On the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris, lovers left locks to prove their passion was eternal and also remind friends and family that ha ha, we went to Paris and you didn’t. Unfortunately the locks weren’t forever — the city started cutting them down a few years ago because they were destroying the structural integrity of the bridge, which is a totally Miami thing to happen.

But not in Kendall! Lovers are putting their locks on the Love Lock Bridge over a completely natural and not at all man made lake-ish body of water at The Palms at Town & Country. We are sure those locks will exist for all eternity, or at least until the next big hurricane.

History!

Paris has the Eiffel Tower, a vital historical landmark. But Dadeland is an important part of Miami history (and by history we mean it played a starring role in the Miami cocaine wars and was the site of a violent drug-inspired shoot-out).

Famous roads

Kendall Drive is the Champs-Elysees of South Miami-Dade.

Fountains!

Bask in the majesty of this water spout after you lock in your love for eternity on Town & Country’s bridge. Amy Reyes

Paris has the grand old Fontaines de la Concorde. Kendall has the magical fountain at Town & Country.

Beautiful waterways

You know the Seine? Well, Kendall has Snapper Creek Canal, which is only partially full of gators and roadside garbage. Twinsies!

A passion for bread

Cuban bread is used to make Cuban sandwiches, which they do not have in Paris. Zbigniew Bzdak MCT

In Paris, they love their baguettes as much as we love pan cubano. They are basically the same thing: fluffy on the inside, crispy on the outside and a deadly weapon after 24 hours.

Al fresco dining

In Paris, you sit at a cafe, drinking cafe au lait and watching people go by. In Kendall, you fight for a spot at La Carreta’s ventanita and drink your cafe con leche while sweating through your shirt and watch the traffic jam on Kendall Drive.

Vive La Kendall!