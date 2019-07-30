This Miami bar has one of the world’s best Aperol Spritz cocktails, says Travel + Leisure

The Aperol Spritz is made from Italian liqueur, Prosecco and soda water.

The trendy Aperol Spritz has been having its moment this summer. And one of the best places in the world to get this cocktail is right here in Miami, according to a new list from Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure named its 10 favorite bars around the globe to order the cocktail - made from the Italian liqueur, Prosecco and soda water and garnished with an orange slice - and the Aperitivo Bar at Brickell City Centre’s La Centrale food hall made the cut.

Here’s what Travel + Leisure had to say about the bar:

“While there are four different bars to choose from, we’re partial to the Art Deco-inspired Aperitivo Bar, a space that perfectly fuses Miami vibes with Italian cocktails. While you can get your Aperol Spritz fix anytime, we suggest popping in for the daily aperitivo hour when cocktails — and snacks like spicy chicken wings — are all $5.”

The Aperitivo Bar is open on La Centrale’s second floor.

How has the Aperol Spritz made its way into the spotlight? The Italian liquer turns 100 this year and has become popular with millennials. Could it be because it’s pretty and Instagrammable? Maybe.

The only other American bar to make Travel + Leisure’s list is Dante in New York. The other bars are in London; Singapore; Hong Kong; Buenos Aires; Toronto, Rome, Padua and Tbilisi, Georgia.

But you don’t have to try the Aperol Spritz if you head to La Centrale. As part of its summer celebration, the Italian food hall opened a Rosé Garden on the second floor for the season with a special menu and a rosé fountain.