This little pig escaped in Boca Raton, and then made friends with the police
This little pig went to market. But Stuzie the pig made a dash for freedom in Boca Raton.
Maybe it was the cool weather. Or the lure of food.
But it wasn’t long before “pig on the loose” calls started pouring into the Boca Raton Police Department.
Officers quickly found the little black pig. And they even posed with Stuzie before escorting her back home.
“Life’s never a BOAR at BRPD!” the department joked on Facebook. But please “hold the cop jokes.”
