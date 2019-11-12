A family escaped a burning home in Hialeah. Then crews went in for 14 cats and a dog

More than a dozen pets were rescued after their family’s home in Hialeah went up in flames.

The fire happened early Sunday in the area of Palm Avenue and West 34th Street, according to Hialeah Fire Rescue.

When fire crews arrived, they reportedly found the family waiting outside of the home with several dogs.

Fourteen cats and another dog were still inside, said Chief David Rodriguez, fire rescue spokesman.

The family has 18 pets in total, according to WPLG-Local 10.

Firefighters quickly broke up into teams with some working on dousing the flames while others went into the home to search for the trapped animals. They carried them out one by one.

Firefighters work to douse the flames after a home in Hialeah went up in flames. Hialeah Fire Rescue

Firefighters had to rescue 14 cats and one dog from a house fire early Sunday, according to Hialeah Fire Rescue. Hialeah Fire Rescue

Some of the pets were given oxygen but are expected to be OK, he said. All of the pets were reunited with their owner.

A man was reunited with his 14 cats and one dog after his home caught fire in Hialeah. Hialeah Fire Rescue

The American Red Cross said they helped the displaced family immediately after the fire.

There were no reported injuries.