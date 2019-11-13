Dead cats are popping up at a Miami-Dade condominium. Residents think it’s poison

Police are investigating after a resident says almost a dozen cats have mysteriously died at a Miami-Dade condominium. File photo. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Police are investigating after a resident says almost a dozen cats have mysteriously died at a Miami-Dade condominium.

Ofelia Rodriguez said she started finding dead cats at the Laguna Club Condominiums, 318 NW 107th Ave, on Saturday. By Wednesday morning, Rodriguez said she had seen about 10 dead cats.

Most of the cats have black smudges around their mouth, she said. Others have blood.

She thinks they’re being poisoned.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“Es horrible,” she told the Miami Herald.

A volunteer for the nonprofit Community Action Targeted Trapping Initiative who rescued the surviving cats told Local 10 that the black smudges found on the cats and several kittens are indicators of poison.

If a person is found and convicted for the cat deaths, he or she could be charged with animal cruelty and face five years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines, according to Local 10, who first reported the story Tuesday.

Rodriguez, who has lived in South Florida since she left Cuba 70 years ago, said she’s never seen anything like it.

“Someone is doing this... but thank God a lot of people are very concerned,” she said in Spanish.

Miami-Dade police are investigating.

The condominium management group did not immediately respond for comment.

Rodriguez hopes officials can put a stop to the deaths soon. She also wants to remind the cat killer of an old saying: “Si tu matas gatos, tienes siete años de mala suerte.”

That means you have seven years of bad luck for every cat you kill.