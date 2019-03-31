Pets

The latest not-food-in-your-food recall involves rubber and cans of pet food

By David J. Neal

March 31, 2019 08:14 AM

Rubber’s more identified with transportation and protection rather than consumption which is why Nestle Purina recalled some cans of Muse Natural Chicken Recipe in Gravy cat food off shelves Friday.

“The product could contain rubber pieces that are translucent yellow with a blue backing, which may present a potential choking hazard,” the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice said. “We became aware of the issue after receiving complaints from pet owners who observed the rubber pieces in the product.”

The cans were sold at pet stores and online. This covers cans with production code No. 80941162 with a best by date of APR2020. Nestle Purina asks customers to toss out any of these cans and claims they’ll replace them.

Anyone with questions should call 1-800-982-3885.

