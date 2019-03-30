Here’s why these chocolates sold at Publix, Winn-Dixie and elsewhere have been recalled

Yet another March packaging snafu caused a nationwide recall Friday in response to a food allergy threat. This time, the mislabeling was on chocolate, specifically Theo Chocolate’s Sea Salt 70% Dark Chocolate Bars.
Or, rather, Salted Toffee Dark Chocolate Bars wrapped as Sea Salt 70% Dark Chocolate Bars. That mistake put a product with milk in the wrapping of a product without milk. Those with a milk allergy, as the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice states, “run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.”
The 3-ounce bars with lot No. 3092529 and a best-by date of 1/2020 were distributed nationwide. Both Publix and Winn-Dixie announced the recall on their sites. Theo Chocolate asks retailers to take the bars off shelves and throw them out.
“As soon as this error was discovered, we took immediate action and corrected the packaging process,” Theo Chocolate CEO Etienne Patout said. “We believe less than 150 incorrectly packaged bars were distributed, and we are working with distributors and retailers to secure them. Out of an abundance of caution, we are voluntarily recalling the product for the awareness and safety of our customers.”
Anyone with questions can call Theo Chocolate at 866-800-2920, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, or email Questions@TheoChocolate.com.
