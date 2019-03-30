Food & Drink

Here’s why these chocolates sold at Publix, Winn-Dixie and elsewhere have been recalled

By David J. Neal

March 30, 2019 06:45 AM

Yet another March packaging snafu caused a nationwide recall Friday in response to a food allergy threat. This time, the mislabeling was on chocolate, specifically Theo Chocolate’s Sea Salt 70% Dark Chocolate Bars.

Or, rather, Salted Toffee Dark Chocolate Bars wrapped as Sea Salt 70% Dark Chocolate Bars. That mistake put a product with milk in the wrapping of a product without milk. Those with a milk allergy, as the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice states, “run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.”

The 3-ounce bars with lot No. 3092529 and a best-by date of 1/2020 were distributed nationwide. Both Publix and Winn-Dixie announced the recall on their sites. Theo Chocolate asks retailers to take the bars off shelves and throw them out.

sea salt chocolate back.jpg
The back of the chocolate bar, where the lot code and best by date are found.
FDA

“As soon as this error was discovered, we took immediate action and corrected the packaging process,” Theo Chocolate CEO Etienne Patout said. “We believe less than 150 incorrectly packaged bars were distributed, and we are working with distributors and retailers to secure them. Out of an abundance of caution, we are voluntarily recalling the product for the awareness and safety of our customers.”

Anyone with questions can call Theo Chocolate at 866-800-2920, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, or email Questions@TheoChocolate.com.

Read Next

food-drink

More bad labeling causing food allergy danger. This time, 2 kinds of sausage recalled

Read Next

food-drink

Something in these foods isn’t listed on the packaging. That omission could be deadly.

Read Next

food-drink

6,100 Chef Boyardee meals recalled for a labeling mistake that can cause serious problems

Read Next

food-drink

Recall alert: 25,000 microwaveable Asian meals flagged for food allergy problem

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  