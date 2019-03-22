The chicken in your freezer might have metal in it. 69,000 pounds have been recalled.

The packaging on the frozen Tyson chicken strips says “100% All Natural Ingredients.” Metal violates that along with being inedible to most people, which is why 69,063 pounds of chicken strips became the latest not-food-in-your-food recall Thursday.
The USDA recall notice says, “The problem was discovered when (the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service) received two consumer complaints of extraneous material in the chicken strip products.”
Varieties of chicken strips covered in this recall are:
▪ Tyson Fully Cooked Buffalo-style Chicken Strips with rib meat and buffalo-style sauce, 25-ounce bags, with a best by date of Nov. 30, 2019 and case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318, and individual bag time stamps from 17:00 through 18:59 (inclusive).
▪ Tyson Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Strips with rib meat, 25-ounce bags, with a best by date of Nov. 30, 2019 and case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, 3348CNQ0422 and individual bag time stamps from 19:00 through 22:59 (inclusive).
▪ Spare Time Fully Cooked Buffalo-style Chicken Strips with rib meat and buffalo-style sauce, 20-pound cases, with a best by date of Nov. 30, 2019 and case code 3348CNQ03.
Tyson Foods said the bags went to retail stores after going to distributors in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
The Spare Time cases went to retail stores and, in Michigan and Washington, correctional institutions.
For customers with these in their freezers, Tyson asks to cut the UPC and date code off the bag/box, toss the product and call 1-866-886-8456.
