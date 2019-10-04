Five more chicken salad recalls over listeria concerns

SHARE COPY LINK

Five more companies recalled ready-to-eat products in the wake of chicken supplier Tip Top Poultry pulling eight months of products made at one facility after an inspection found listeria.

Those with these products can throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Listeria strikes 1,600 Americans each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and kills 260. The worst effects are felt by senior citizens, children under 5 and pregnant women, who can suffer stillbirths or miscarriages.

▪ E.A. Sween recalled Deli Express Chicken Salad Wedge; Tuna Salad Wedge on Wheat; Egg Salad Wedge; Market Sandwich Dill Egg Salad, Ranch Chicken Salad, Albacore Tuna Salad, Cranberry/Almond Chicken Salad Mega Wedge; Everything Bagel; Smoked Ham & Cheese Sub; Ranch Chicken Salad Croissant; Artisan Style White Chicken Salad; Market Artisan Albacore Tuna Salad on Wheet; Archer Farms Cranberry Almond Chicken Flat; Turkey Havarti Flat; Good to Go Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad Mega; Chicken Salad; Tuna Salad; Kum & Go Chicken Salad Wedge.

The lot numbers can be found by clicking here. They were sold in groceries, convenience stores and big box stores in the continental U.S., Hawaii and Guam. You can return it to the store for a full refund. If you’ve already eaten it, E.A. Sween asks you to call them at 800-328-8184, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time and press No. 5.

▪ Grand Strand gets its chicken salad from Star Food, which Tip Top supplies. Grand Strand recalled Lunch Box Chicken Salad Fresh Wedge; Chicken Salad Frozen Wedge; and 5-ounce packages of Fresh and Local Chicken Salad Croissants.

The sell by dates can be found by clicking here. They were sold in convenience stores and vending machines in North Carolina and South Carolina. Those with questions can call Kirk McCumbee, 843-399-2999, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern time and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Eastern time.

▪ Coborn’s recalled Cashew Chicken Salad; Chicken Salad Spread; Spicy Chicken Salad; and Southwest Chicken Taco Pasta out of the deli service cases; Pulled Rotisserie Chicken Cold; Chicken Salad Spread; Chicken Salad on Marble Rye; Chicken Salad Wrap; Chicken Salad Sandwich; and Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich out of the deli self service area.

The use by dates and locations where each product was sold can be found by clicking here. Coborn’s and Cash Wise Stores in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota and Marketplace Foods stores in Western Wisconsin got these products. Those with questions can call 844-414-7467 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

▪ Northern Tier Bakery is recalling SuperMom’s Chicken Salad sandwiches and Hometown Kitchen’s Chicken Salad Sandwiches. The “Enjoy Through” dates of these sandwiches, sold in Speedways and other convenience stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin are 9/30, 10/1, 10/2, 10/3, 10/4 and 10/7.

Those with questions can canll 651-459-2253, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mrs. Stratton’s recalled several sizes and varieties of chicken salad sold under the Mrs. Stratton’s brand; Piggly Wiggly’s store brand; IGA’s store brand; Star; Five Points; Carlie C; Ballard’s; Fresh Buy; and Laura Lynn.

The exact varieties and best by dates can be found by clicking here. Anyone with questions can call 800-289-3257, ext. 100.

This recall fallout shows the trickle down trouble in the food business. When a foodborne issue such as listeria, salmonella or E. coli smacks an ingredient or product supplier, their customers feel the pain.

Thursday, King Arthur expanded a flour recall that traces back to E. coli problems at ADM Milling, the root of three other flour recalls in May and June. Listeria and salmonella at McCain Foods rippled into over 30 recalls last year.