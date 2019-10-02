A company recalled 8 months of chicken products. They might be contaminated with listeria.

SHARE COPY LINK

Lipari Foods recalled six different chicken salad products Wednesday, the latest fallout from supplier Tip Top Poultry recalling eight months of poultry products that might be contaminated with listeria.

Tip Top announced Saturday it was recalling all cooked, diced or shredded ready-to-eat chicken products made at its Rockmart, Georgia, facility from Jan. 22 through Sept. 24. Samples in Canada tested positive for listeria.

“Tip Top Poultry is shutting down this fowl cooking line until it identifies the source of any potential contamination and completely eliminates it,” the company said in its website announcement.

The Lipari Foods products weren’t listed by the USDA in its announcement of the Tip Top recall.

▪ Lipari Old Thyme Chicken Salad, lot No. 272196, with best by dates of Oct. 2 and Oct. 22

▪ Lipari Chicken Salad with Cranberry and Almonds, lot No. 656742, best by dates 10/1/2019, 10/15/2019 and 10/22/2019

▪ Premo Wedge Chicken Salad on Wheat, lot No. 915530, best by dates 9/19-22/2019, 9/26-28/2019, 10/13/2019, 10/16-18/2019

▪ Premo U Wedge Chicken Salad on Wheat, lot No. 207715, best by dates 9/22/2019, 9/26/2019 and 10/16/2019.

▪ Fresh Grab Wedge Chicken Salad on Wheat, lot No. 253377, best by dates 9/19/2019, 9/21/2019, 9/26/2019 and 10/17/2019.

▪ Premo Signature Chicken Salad with Cranberry Almond on Croissant, lot No. 915628, best by dates 10/1/2019, 10/15/2019 and 10/22/2019.

Consumers with questions about the Lipari recall should call 1-800-729-3354, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

Listeria brings fever, headache, muscle aches and, sometimes, convulsions to about 1,600 Americans per year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 260 of that 1,600 die. Usually suffering the worst effects of listeria are children under 5, senior citizens and pregnant women. Listeria can cause stillbirths and miscarriages.