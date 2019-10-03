Flour recall made on E. coli concerns expanded from six lots to 45

SHARE COPY LINK

King Arthur expanded the national recall of its Unbleached All-Purpose Flour Thursday, adding 39 lots to the six lots recalled in June on E. coli O26 contamination.

The problems go back to ADM Milling’s Buffalo facility. Along with King Arthur, ALDI, Brand Castle and Pillsbury were among the ADM Milling customers who had to yank products on E. coli concerns.

As for Thursday’s King Arthur expansion, the expiration dates and lot codes on the 34 lots of 5-pound bags can be found by clicking here. The five lots of 25-pound bags are sold only at Costco and have expiration dates of 12/4/19, 12/10/19, 12/20/19, 01/07/20 and 01/15/20.

Consumers with this flour should throw it out and can put in a request for a refund or replacement at the recall portion of King Arthur’s website. Anyone with questions should call King Arthur’s consumer line at 866-797-9178.

E. coli O26 is killed by heat through baking, frying, sauteing or boiling products made with flour. E. coli O26 symptoms include bloody diarrhea and stomach cramps. While this usually lasts only a week, this is one of the forms of E. coli that can bring hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a form of kidney failure that can be fatal.