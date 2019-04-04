Food & Drink

Customer complaints about mold caused a nationwide recall of tomato paste

One lot of 6-ounce cans of Hunt’s Tomato Paste No Salt Added has been recalled because they might have mold.

Conagra’s announcement said, “After the canning process the final product could have been damaged, creating the potential for mold. Conagra Brands became aware of the issue after receiving calls from consumers.”

To check if a can is covered in this recall, look for lot code No. 2105902510 on the bottom of the can. Also on the bottom should be a best by date of Oct. 16, 2020.

Anyone with questions can call Conagra, 1-888-280-0301 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
