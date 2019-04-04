Business

Dozens of massage balls have burst, and some have burned flesh. 60,000 are recalled

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Consumers buy massage balls for soothing relief. They don’t expect to wind up in the ER or urgent care or whipping out the Bactine. That’s why 60,000 Vivitar hot/cold massage balls sold exclusively at Target have been recalled.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The massage balls can leak or rupture during or after microwaving, posing a burn hazard to consumers.”

And that’s a hazard that’s come to pass, as Vivitar “has received 84 reports of massage balls bursting during microwaving, including 17 reports of burns to various parts of the body.”

Model numbers recalled are F19-MB-TL, F19-MB-LP, F19-MB-LV, all with date codes MID# 1940918 and Target item No. 234-11-0096.

Target is offering refunds. Those with the balls should contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
People

Snap joins online game fray, unveils advertising products

Business

Worker at Texas chemical plant damaged by fire files lawsuit

