Some of the 10 tons of meat recalled for possible purple plastic went to schools

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

A not-food-in-your-food recall touches U.S. schools for the third time in a month after Tuesday night’s announcement that 20,373 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patties have been recalled because they might have “soft purple plastic.”

That’s from the USDA recall notice, which also says the patties from AdvancePierre Foods “were shipped to food service locations nationwide. While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.”

The USDA made sure to note that same difference when announcing that Processadora La Hacienda recalled corned beef that went to schools in Puerto Rico after someone found metal in a chub of beef on March 7. The next day, workers in two different schools found metal in breaded chicken patties, prompting a recall by Productos La Aguadillana.

AdvancePierre learned of its problem Monday from two customer complaints about soft purple plastic in its CN Fully Cooked Flamebroiled Beef Patties Caramel Color Added. The recalled run has a case code No. 155-525-0 and package code No. 8334.

Anyone with questions can call AdvancePierre at 855-382-3101.