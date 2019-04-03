Food & Drink

Some of the 10 tons of meat recalled for possible purple plastic went to schools

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. By
Up Next
There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. By

A not-food-in-your-food recall touches U.S. schools for the third time in a month after Tuesday night’s announcement that 20,373 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patties have been recalled because they might have “soft purple plastic.”

That’s from the USDA recall notice, which also says the patties from AdvancePierre Foods “were shipped to food service locations nationwide. While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.”

The USDA made sure to note that same difference when announcing that Processadora La Hacienda recalled corned beef that went to schools in Puerto Rico after someone found metal in a chub of beef on March 7. The next day, workers in two different schools found metal in breaded chicken patties, prompting a recall by Productos La Aguadillana.

AdvancePierre learned of its problem Monday from two customer complaints about soft purple plastic in its CN Fully Cooked Flamebroiled Beef Patties Caramel Color Added. The recalled run has a case code No. 155-525-0 and package code No. 8334.

Anyone with questions can call AdvancePierre at 855-382-3101.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  

Read Next

Downtown Revival: Walk along the Miami skyline, and you’ll find a hit list of bars and restaurants like Biscayne Boulevard hasn’t seen before

Indulge

Downtown Revival: Walk along the Miami skyline, and you’ll find a hit list of bars and restaurants like Biscayne Boulevard hasn’t seen before

By Jennifer Agress

There’s no denying Downtown Miami is undergoing a major transformation, and after a decades-long decline, we’re absolutely here for it. From classic staples and a quirky bar in an old retail storefront, to a never-before-seen Tijuana restaurant, an Asian spot with a strong celebrity following, Latin-inspired mezze menus and more, here are the Downtown bars and restaurants we don’t want you to miss—and of course, what to order at each.

BOULUD SUD

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE FOOD & DRINK
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service