26,000 pints of ice cream-like dessert sold at Publix and elsewhere have been recalled

March’s run of food allergy recalls caused by mislabeling or packaging mistakes finished with NadaMoo! pulling 26,000 pints of Strawberry Cheesecake Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert.
Pie crust pieces that contain almond flour were put into pint cartons that didn’t declare almond flour among included allergens. No problem for most people, but potentially a major problem for those with an almond allergy.
“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled products,” NadaMoo! said.
The best by date on the carton bottom is 08/09/2020. The UPC code is 854758001020.
In an unusual move, NadaMoo! put out a list of stores that might have received the ice cream-like dessert. Publix, Sprouts and Fresh Thyme chains made the bulk of the list, which also included H-E-B stores in Houston and San Antonio, Vegan Fine Foods in Fort Lauderdale and a plethora of independent stores.
Those who have the dessert, but have no food allergy issues can go ahead and consume happily. Those who wish to return it can do so to the store of purchase.
NadaMoo! announced the recall Saturday on its website. Publix announced it Monday on its website, which once again posts a recall ahead of the FDA or USDA site.
Consumers with questions can call NadaMoo! at 512-571-3870, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time, or email march2019recall@nadamoo.com.
