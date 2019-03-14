Recall alert: 18 tons of chicken patties were sent to schools with metal inside some

About 35,870 pounds, or 17.9 tons, of breaded chicken patties that went to schools in Puerto Rico have been recalled because they might have pieces of metal.
The not-food-in-your-food recall was announced Thursday after a school complained Monday to manufacturer Productos La Aguadillana about metal in the chicken.
The USDA’s recall notice took care to note the chicken patties came to the schools “from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by USDA for the National School Lunch Program.”
Anyone with questions can call Productos La Aguadillana President Luis Alvarez at 787-891-5720.
