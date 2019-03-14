National

Recall alert: 18 tons of chicken patties were sent to schools with metal inside some

By David J. Neal

March 14, 2019 02:05 PM

Lightly breaded chicken sharing a plate with fetuccini a la vodka with bacon and cherry tomatoes
Lightly breaded chicken sharing a plate with fetuccini a la vodka with bacon and cherry tomatoes Miami Herald File
Lightly breaded chicken sharing a plate with fetuccini a la vodka with bacon and cherry tomatoes Miami Herald File

About 35,870 pounds, or 17.9 tons, of breaded chicken patties that went to schools in Puerto Rico have been recalled because they might have pieces of metal.

The not-food-in-your-food recall was announced Thursday after a school complained Monday to manufacturer Productos La Aguadillana about metal in the chicken.

The USDA’s recall notice took care to note the chicken patties came to the schools “from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by USDA for the National School Lunch Program.”

Anyone with questions can call Productos La Aguadillana President Luis Alvarez at 787-891-5720.

Read Next

food-drink

Nearly 96 tons of sausage snacks recalled nationwide for ‘product tampering’

Read Next

food-drink

78,000 pounds of turkey made by Butterball recalled after link to salmonella outbreak

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  