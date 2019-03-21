Food & Drink

Something in these foods isn’t listed on the packaging. That omission could be deadly.

By David J. Neal

March 21, 2019 07:23 PM

David J. Neal dneal@MiamiHerald.com

Much like the run of not-food-in-your-food recalls of March and April 2017, recalls for food allergy problems created by labeling or packaging snafus have come in bunches this month. Thursday’s recalls of Snak Club Honey Bliss Nut Mix and Better Made Original Potato Chips made six recalls in the last nine days.

These recalls affect milk allergy sufferers or those who feed them. As stated in many recall notices, “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

In the case of the Snak Club mix, the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice states “product containing milk was distributed in packaging that does not reveal its presence.”

This sweeping recall covers all 3.5-ounce and 5.75-ounce pouches. The mix went to the District of Columbia and 29 states: Florida, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Snak Club Honey Bliss Nut Mix.jpg
Maria McDonald FDA

Century Snacks is asking people who have these pouches to hold onto them and call the company at 323-430-5012 Ext. 542, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday, or email QualityDept@CenturySnacks.com. Those with questions can use the same number and email address.

As for Better Made’s Potato Chips, its recall notice states, instead of Original Potato Chips, several lots might contain “Cheddar and Sour Cream Potato Chips, which contain milk. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes which may have affected 660 bags of 10-ounce Original Potato Chips.”

Affected lot numbers are 62090431442 through 62090431520 and 85100431442 through 85100431520. All have an Aug. 10, 2019, expiration date.

Better made original potato chips.jpg
FDA

Customers are asked to return the bags for a full refund. Those with questions can call Better Made Snack Foods at 313-925-4774, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Eastern time.

