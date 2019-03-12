Food & Drink

Recall alert: 25,000 microwaveable Asian meals flagged for food allergy problem

By David J. Neal

March 12, 2019 09:19 AM

USDA

Choice Canning Company made the latest labeling glitch that posed a danger to those with a food allergy, which is why about 25,788 bags of FUSIA Asian Inspirations Chicken Fried Rice Complete Skillet Meal were recalled Monday night.

As the USDA recall notice explains, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service’s label verification found that milk wasn’t listed among the product’s allergens.

No problem if the person eating the meal doesn’t have a milk allergy. Major problem if the person eating the meal does have a milk allergy, which is why the USDA considers this a Class 1 recall (“a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”).

So, two runs of the 22-ounce bags got recalled, one with a best by date of 8/13/2020 and a second run with a best by date of 8/19/2020. Establishment No. P-45217 is inside the USDA mark of inspection on the front. These went to retail stores in Florida, California, Texas, New York, Georgia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Minnesota.

Anyone with questions can call Choice Canning’s Frank Joyce at 570-569-2662.

FUISA ingredients.JPG
At the bottom of the ingredient listing, where most products list allergens, milk isn’t listed.
USDA

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

