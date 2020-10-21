A kid’s bloody nose helped cause the recall of 162,000 scooters sold over 2 1/2 years

There’s not supposed to be anything unsafe about a scooter that doesn’t have a motor. That’s why Jakks Pacific recalled 162,300 MorfBoard Skate & Scoot Combo scooters from the United States and Canada.

The problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The “Y” handlebar joint on the scooter can break, posing a fall hazard.”

And Jakks knows that this has happened 18 times. The one injury was a child’s bloody nose.

The skateboard-scooter combination comes in cyan, chartreuse, lava and mint, otherwise known as blue, yellow, red and green. It was sold from February 2018 through August of this year at big box stores such as Target, Walmart, Meijer, BJ’s Wholesale and online at Amazon.com and morfboard.com.

Consumers should check the bottom of the skate deck for the manufacturing date codes. This covers date codes 0049VE01; 0128VE01; 0238VE01; 0328VE01; 0598VE01; 0718VE01; 0878VE01; 1068VE01; 1168VE01; 1278VE01; 1458VE01; 1508VE01; 1598VE01; 1858VE01; 2068VE01; 2328VE01; 2398VE01; 2478VE01; 2548VE01; 2508VE01; 2568VE01; 2958VE01; 3198VE01; 3258VE01; 3537VE01; and 3628VE01.

Jakks wants consumers to contact them for a T-handlebar replacement via the company website or by phone at 855-602-5464, Monday through Friday, noon to 7 p.m., Eastern time.