Battery cases sold on Amazon have burned people. About 367,000 have been recalled

People don’t expect to get burned by their cellphones. That’s why Endliss Technology recalled about 367,000 Trianium cellphone battery pack cases.

The problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The lithium-ion battery in the cases can overheat resulting in thermal runaway, posing a burn hazard to consumers.”

And Endliss knows about the thermal runaway happening 96 times, 10 of which resulted in people getting burned.

These battery phone cases were sold exclusively on Amazon.com. This covers model Nos. TM000006, TM000007, TM000008, TM000009, TM000010, TM000011, TM000046, TM000047, TM000048, TM000049, TM000101, TM000103, TM-06A-4000BBLK, TM-06A-4000ROGD, TM-06A-4000WSLV, TM-S6BC-BLK and MTS-3000-BBLK.

Endliss isn’t offering refund, but replacement. Consumers should stop using the phone case, toss them and contact Endliss via the Trianium website or by phone at 844-609-0874 for a replacement.

Trianium battery case model No. TM000103 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

