Flushable wipes recalled after customer complaints about irritations and infections

After getting customer complaints about skin irritation and infection, Kimberly-Clark recalled certain lots of Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes.

The recalled wipes were made Feb. 7 through Sept. 20. Kimberly-Clark didn’t list all the lots affected, instead setting up a place on the Cottonelle website where consumers can put in the lot code to learn if their wipes have been recalled.

As the company describes it, the wipes might have the bacterium Pluralibacter gergoviae. While the company claims it “rarely causes serious infections in healthy individuals” it does admit “individuals with weakened immune systems are at a heightened risk of infection.”

Also, “At this time there is a low rate of non-serious complaints, such as irritation and minor infection, reported for the affected wipes.”

Kimberly-Clark wants customers to contact them instead of returning the wipes to the store for a refund. If you want to contact the company, do so via the website’s online form or call 800-414-0165, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Eastern time, or Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time.